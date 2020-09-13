Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In conversation with Drew Barrymore

CBS News Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Actress, producer, director, author and entrepreneur Drew Barrymore has worn many hats in her 45 years – and she's soon to don another, as host of a new daytime talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," which debuts Monday on CBS. She chats with correspondent Lee Cowan about the challenges of launching a new broadcast during a pandemic, her lifelong work ethic, and what she’s learned about herself from pushing limits.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Drew Barrymore Talks To WBZ-TV About Boston Memories On Eve Of New Show

Drew Barrymore Talks To WBZ-TV About Boston Memories On Eve Of New Show 01:03

 WBZ TV's Liam Martin talked to Barrymore days before the premiere of the Drew Barrymore Show which starts Monday at 9 a.m. on WBZ.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Drew Barrymore Drew Barrymore American actress, director and producer

'Hopeless romantic' Drew Barrymore will never marry again [Video]

'Hopeless romantic' Drew Barrymore will never marry again

Drew Barrymore will never marry again after realising she's done, following three attempts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Drew Barrymore is battling 'maskne' [Video]

Drew Barrymore is battling 'maskne'

Drew Barrymore is battling with new skin problem maskne.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Drew Barrymore: New Talk Show [Video]

Drew Barrymore: New Talk Show

(CNN) If Drew Barrymore's first promo for her upcoming syndicated daytime talk show is any indication, we're in for some fun. In it, a now 45-year-old Barrymore interviews her 7-year-old self, using actual footage of herself as a young kid from a classic appearance she did on "The Tonight Show," when it was hosted by Johnny Carson. Barrymore's talk show, set to debut on CBS on Sept. 14, is going to "celebrate life" for an hour every day, Barrymore says in the promo.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Lee Cowan American television reporter, correspondent

The Hoop Bus is on a roll, using basketball as a way to bring communities together

 Nico Naismith is taking his Hoop Bus cross-country, using basketball to bring people together and open a dialogue about race. Along the way, they help refurbish..
CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/6

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner explores the Great American Lawn. Plus: David Martin interviews former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok,..
CBS News

Vin Scully's treasures of baseball

 Over the years Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully accumulated a museum's worth of baseball memorabilia. Now, he's decided to auction off much of his prized..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Christian Schaffer sits down with Drew Barrymore to discuss new talk show [Video]

Christian Schaffer sits down with Drew Barrymore to discuss new talk show

Christian Schaffer sits down with Drew Barrymore to discuss new talk show

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:33Published
The Drew Barrymore Show premieres on Monday [Video]

The Drew Barrymore Show premieres on Monday

The Drew Barrymore Show premieres on Monday

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 04:04Published
Drew Barrymore's New Talk Show Set To Debut On Pittsburgh's CW [Video]

Drew Barrymore's New Talk Show Set To Debut On Pittsburgh's CW

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with actress Drew Barrymore about her new talk show set to debut on Pittsburgh's CW!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 04:05Published

Tweets about this