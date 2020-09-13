In conversation with Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore: New Talk Show



(CNN) If Drew Barrymore's first promo for her upcoming syndicated daytime talk show is any indication, we're in for some fun. In it, a now 45-year-old Barrymore interviews her 7-year-old self, using actual footage of herself as a young kid from a classic appearance she did on "The Tonight Show," when it was hosted by Johnny Carson. Barrymore's talk show, set to debut on CBS on Sept. 14, is going to "celebrate life" for an hour every day, Barrymore says in the promo.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published on January 1, 1970