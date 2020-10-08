Global  
 

Tracking Hurricane Delta as it churns in the Gulf Coast

CBS News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Hurricane Delta, a major Category 3 storm, is on its way to make landfall on the U.S. CBS New York's Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Texas Baptist Men On Standby As Hurricane Delta Approaches Gulf Coast

Texas Baptist Men On Standby As Hurricane Delta Approaches Gulf Coast 02:07

 It's been an unprecedented year for storms and the same can be said for the volunteers who can counted on for help. The Texas Baptist Men are on standby for the next one.

Hurricane Delta

Live updates: Hurricane Delta takes aim at the Gulf Coast

 Hurricane Delta, a Category 2 storm, is growing more powerful and threatening to hit Louisiana as early as Friday.
CBS News

Vice presidential debate reaction, Hurricane Delta, coronavirus pandemic: 5 things to know Thursday

 Mike Pence and Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail following VP debate, the latest on Hurricane Delta and more things to start your Thursday morning.
USATODAY.com

Gulf Coast of the United States

After slamming Mexico, Hurricane Delta churns toward Gulf Coast with Louisiana in the crosshairs

 People in Louisiana are preparing for the arrival or Hurricane Delta later in the week, just six weeks after the state was hit by Hurricane Laura. The storm..
CBS News

AP Top Stories October 8 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday, October 8th: Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate; Trump: Getting COVID-19 'Blessing from God'; Hurricane..
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Delta barrels toward Gulf Coast

 It could bring a "life-threatening storm surge" and up to 15 inches of rain in spots and seems to have Louisiana in its sights for a likely Friday It landfall
CBS News

Lonnie Quinn

Hurricane Delta intensifies into major Category 4 storm

 Hurricane Delta has turned into a monster Category 4 storm that threatens millions along the Gulf Coast. CBS New York's Lonnie Quinn has the latest.
CBS News

City of New Orleans preparing for Hurricane Delta [Video]

City of New Orleans preparing for Hurricane Delta

Even with Hurricane Delta shifting West, New Orleans city leaders want everyone to be vigilant.

Credit: WGNO     Duration: 01:17Published
Salvation Army preparing for Hurricane Delta [Video]

Salvation Army preparing for Hurricane Delta

The Salvation Army is preparing to respond to Hurricane Delta, if need be.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Man shelters 300 dogs from Hurricane Delta [Video]

Man shelters 300 dogs from Hurricane Delta

An animal lover has been praised after he sheltered 300 stray dogs in his own home to protect them from hurricane Delta.The big-hearted man, Ricardo Pimentel Cordero, lives in the city of Cancun, in..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:40Published

CBS News

Live Updates: Hurricane Delta barrels toward Mexico as 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm

 Hurricane Delta weakened slightly as a Category 4 storm but is still expected to cause "life-threatening" storm surge and "catastrophic" wind damage within...
FOXNews.com

Hurricane Delta Poised To Become A Major Storm; Winds Already At 110 MPH

 Delta is going through "a very impressive rapid intensification episode," the National Hurricane Center says.
NPR


