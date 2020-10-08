|
Tracking Hurricane Delta as it churns in the Gulf Coast
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Hurricane Delta, a major Category 3 storm, is on its way to make landfall on the U.S. CBS New York's Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
