Joe Biden makes final campaign stops in Pennsylvania on Election Day
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () After visiting his son's grave and attending church, former Vice President Joe Biden went to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, in a final push to win the presidency. CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson joined CBSN from Wilmington, Delaware, to discuss Biden's moves on Election Day.
Stretching into the early hours Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push for re-election in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he held his final campaign rally four years ago. Gloria Tso reports.
On Monday, President Donald Trump held a late night rally in Grand Rapids Michigan. Trump had a special guest star: rapper Lil Pump. The President mistakenly called him "Little Pimp" when bringing him..
Lady Gaga sings her heart out while on stage for Joe Biden‘s final campaign event before election day on Monday night (November 2) in Pittsburgh, Penn. The... Just Jared Also reported by •CBS News •SBS
As Election Day arrives, former Vice President Joe Biden will make his final push for votes in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, holding rallies in... CBS News Also reported by •NPR •Belfast Telegraph