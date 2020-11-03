Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden makes final campaign stops in Pennsylvania on Election Day

CBS News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
After visiting his son's grave and attending church, former Vice President Joe Biden went to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, in a final push to win the presidency. CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson joined CBSN from Wilmington, Delaware, to discuss Biden's moves on Election Day.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan

Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan 01:52

 Stretching into the early hours Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push for re-election in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he held his final campaign rally four years ago. Gloria Tso reports.

