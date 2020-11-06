Local Matters: Michigan judge dismisses Trump campaign election lawsuit
A Michigan judge has dismissed an election lawsuit from the Trump campaign, after CBS News projected that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won the state's 16 electoral votes. Riley Beggin, a political reporter for Bridge Michigan, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano with the latest on the election results from the Great Lake State.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michigan State in the northern United States
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Biden's success in her state and the challenges aheadCBS News is projecting Joe Biden has won Michigan, flipping a state President Trump turned red in 2016. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined CBSN to..
CBS News
Election official: Protesters 'don't know Detroit'Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says efforts to disrupt the counting of absentee ballots in Detroit predictably failed (Nov. 5)
USATODAY.com
U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33Published
Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Donald Trump: If you count the legal votes I easily win
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published
A Big Win for Democrats in California Came With a Gut Check for LiberalsJoe Biden received one of the highest margins in the nation in California, but a look at how the state’s ballot measures were decided shows a more complex..
NYTimes.com
US Election 2020: Trump slams election integrity as Biden urges calmMr Trump makes an unsubstantiated claim the US election could be stolen as Mr Biden again forecasts victory.
BBC News
Joe Biden's cousin: I'm looking forward to going back to White House
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US presidential election: Trump claims would win unless Democrats 'steal' election
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 16:36Published
Trump falsely claims he won if counting ‘legal votes’
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published
Fox and CNN covered President Trump's falsehood-laden speech but MSNBC quickly drops coverageAs Fox News and CNN covered President Trump's falsehood-laden speech about the election Thursday, MSNBC pulled away.
USATODAY.com
Elaine Quijano American journalist
Presidential race remains tight in Nevada and ArizonaVotes continue to be counted in Nevada and Arizona -- two states many are closely watching as the presidential race remains too close to call. CBS News..
CBS News
Pennsylvania to continue vote count into Thursday nightThe margins in key states remain tight as the country waits for clarity on who will win the race for the White House. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns,..
CBS News
Margins in key states remain tight as vote counting continuesAs the 2020 general election vote count heads into its third night, the margins continue to shrink in key states. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion, CBSN..
CBS News
Biden projected to win Michigan as Trump calls for recount in WisconsinCBS News projects that Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan and its 16 electoral college votes. This comes as the Trump campaign is calling for a recount in..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Amid Tears and Anger, House Democrats Promise ‘Deep Dive’ on Election LossesDuring an emotional conference call, Democrats traded excuses, blame and prognostications about how their expectations for big gains in their majority could have..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this