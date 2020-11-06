Global  
 

Local Matters: Michigan judge dismisses Trump campaign election lawsuit

CBS News Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
A Michigan judge has dismissed an election lawsuit from the Trump campaign, after CBS News projected that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won the state's 16 electoral votes. Riley Beggin, a political reporter for Bridge Michigan, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano with the latest on the election results from the Great Lake State.
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit over Michigan votes

Judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit over Michigan votes 02:20

 A Michigan judge has dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that was filed in an attempt to stop vote counting in our state.

