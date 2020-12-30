Eye Opener: U.K. approves emergency use of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Britain announced that the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approved. Also, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down a quick vote to increase direct payments to the American people. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
U.K. becomes first country to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccineA game changer on the vaccine front as the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is approved by U.K. regulators. The vaccine only needs normal refrigeration and is..
CBS News
Covid-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca team 'moved mountains'A participant in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial says its approval is "fantastic news".
BBC News
MHRA confirm approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
UK approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine positive news, waiting for India's approval: Serum Institute
IndiaTimes
Mitch McConnell Blocks Vote on $2,000 Stimulus Checks
McConnell Blocks Vote on $2,000 Checks Despite G.O.P. PressureSenator Mitch McConnell instead provided vague assurances that the Senate would “begin the process” of discussing the checks and two other issues that the..
NYTimes.com
McConnell blocks $2,000 stimulus checks as Trump demands supportMitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked Senate Democrats’ attempt to approve $2,000 stimulus checks, a measure President Trump has called for. Mr. Trump lashed out..
CBS News
U.S. confirms first case of new COVID-19 strain found in the U.K.The United States has confirmed there is a case of the new strain of COVID-19 first seen in the United Kingdom. This comes as hospitalizations are at a record..
CBS News
Dr. Drew Pinsky tests positive for COVID-19 months after apologizing for downplaying the virusMonths after apologizing for downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, celebrity doctor Drew Pinsky has revealed he is positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Biden slams Trump team vaccine rollout as projected numbers of administered shots fall shortPresident-elect Joe Biden slams the Trump administration's vaccine rollout as numbers of those vaccinated lag behind the planned number. And as the first round..
CBS News
House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto
Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion
