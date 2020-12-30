Global  
 

Eye Opener: U.K. approves emergency use of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Britain announced that the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approved. Also, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down a quick vote to increase direct payments to the American people. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII

'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII 02:53

 Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on the Covid-19 vaccine production and roll-out. SII, world's largest vaccine maker, is producing Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine. SII has applied for emergency use license for vaccine in India. Poonawalla said India will get 50% of whatever SII...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

University of Oxford University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England

U.K. becomes first country to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

 A game changer on the vaccine front as the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is approved by U.K. regulators. The vaccine only needs normal refrigeration and is..
CBS News

Covid-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca team 'moved mountains'

 A participant in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial says its approval is "fantastic news".
BBC News
MHRA confirm approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine [Video]

MHRA confirm approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

MHRA Chief Executive, June Raine, confirmed the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine for use in the UK. The roll out of the jab will begin Monday 4th January. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company


Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

Mitch McConnell Blocks Vote on $2,000 Stimulus Checks [Video]

Mitch McConnell Blocks Vote on $2,000 Stimulus Checks

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt to vote on increasing the amount of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

McConnell Blocks Vote on $2,000 Checks Despite G.O.P. Pressure

 Senator Mitch McConnell instead provided vague assurances that the Senate would “begin the process” of discussing the checks and two other issues that the..
NYTimes.com

McConnell blocks $2,000 stimulus checks as Trump demands support

 Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked Senate Democrats’ attempt to approve $2,000 stimulus checks, a measure President Trump has called for. Mr. Trump lashed out..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

U.S. confirms first case of new COVID-19 strain found in the U.K.

 The United States has confirmed there is a case of the new strain of COVID-19 first seen in the United Kingdom. This comes as hospitalizations are at a record..
CBS News

Dr. Drew Pinsky tests positive for COVID-19 months after apologizing for downplaying the virus

 Months after apologizing for downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, celebrity doctor Drew Pinsky has revealed he is positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Biden slams Trump team vaccine rollout as projected numbers of administered shots fall short

 President-elect Joe Biden slams the Trump administration's vaccine rollout as numbers of those vaccinated lag behind the planned number. And as the first round..
CBS News
House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto [Video]

House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto

Both measures in the House required a two-thirds supermajority to continue on for possible consideration in the Senate.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion [Video]

Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion

Argentina's Senate voted on Wednesday to legalize abortion, a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for women's rights campaigners achieved over the visceral objection of the Catholic Church. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:35Published

UK approves use of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine [Video]

UK approves use of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK [Video]

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK

The UK authorises use of a second COVID-19 vaccine weeks after it approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the virus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:25Published
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use [Video]

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use

A Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approvedfor use in the UK, paving the way for rapid rollout, the Department of Healthsaid.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Godfrey Bloom: ‘The Great Central Banking Experiment Has Failed’ – OpEd

Godfrey Bloom: ‘The Great Central Banking Experiment Has Failed’ – OpEd These days, most mainstream news reports are being monopolized by the pandemic, the covid vaccine and all the new rules and lockdowns that are being enforced...
Eurasia Review

Chinese Sinovac covid vaccine more than 50% effective, but data withheld

Chinese Sinovac covid vaccine more than 50% effective, but data withheld A Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd. was found to be more than 50% effective in a Brazilian clinical trial, though...
WorldNews