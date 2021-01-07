Senator Lindsay Graham on Biden: "I prayed he would lose. He won! He's the legitimate president"
Published
During a joint session of Congress, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close ally of President Trump, told his colleagues that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were lawfully elected. HIs comments came after a day of violent turmoil by pro-Trump supporters who swarmed the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the electoral college vote. Watch Graham's remarks.Full Article