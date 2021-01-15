What was social media's role in the deadly Capitol assault?

When a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, disturbing footage of the insurrection flooded social media platforms. It wasn't until days later in some cases that tech companies began taking a more rigid approach to monitoring their platforms with Twitter, followed closely by Facebook, banning President Trump then Apple, Google and Amazon cracking down on Parler, but some experts said the effort to censor potentially harmful content on the web came too late. Roger McNamee, author of the New York Times bestseller "Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe," joined CBSN to discuss.