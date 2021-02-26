9/11 investigators weigh in on plans for Capitol riot commission
An increasingly partisan dispute is taking shape in Congress over how to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Former New Jersey Governor Tom Kean and former Congressman Lee Hamilton led the independent 9/11 commission, which lawmakers hope to use as a model, and they joined CBSN to discuss how lawmakers should structure the investigation into the events of January 6.Full Article