Arkansas lawmakers override veto of transgender health care bill
Published
Arkansas is now the first state in the country with a law banning gender transition treatments for people under 18Full Article
Published
Arkansas is now the first state in the country with a law banning gender transition treatments for people under 18Full Article
Arkansas is now the first state in the country with a law banning gender transition treatments for people under 18
Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will veto the anti-transgender bill that would have banned doctors from providing necessary health care..