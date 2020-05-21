Global  

Brazil coronavirus outbreak worsens as country could soon be No. 2 in cases

Reuters India Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Brazil's coronavirus outbreak worsened on Wednesday and the South American nation could soon have the second-highest number of cases in the world as the Health Ministry reported 888 new deaths and nearly 20,000 new infections in a single day.
