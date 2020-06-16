Trump threatens former aide John Bolton with 'criminal problems' over his tell-all book

Trump Says John Bolton Could Face Criminal Liability For His Book



President Donald Trump gave a reason for his former national security adviser John Bolton to not publish his book. He said Bolton will break the law and face criminal liability if he published the book.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 9 hours ago

Trump: Bolton breaking law if he publishes book



U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday his former national security adviser John Bolton will have broken the law if a book he has written is published. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35 Published 13 hours ago