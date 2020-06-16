Global  

Trump threatens former aide John Bolton with 'criminal problems' over his tell-all book

Independent Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Indicating he may sue Mr Bolton over book's contents, Mr Trump says he considers all conversations involving himself as 'highly classified'
News video: Trump: If Bolton publishes, it's 'criminal liability'

Trump: If Bolton publishes, it's 'criminal liability' 02:12

 [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said if his former national security adviser John Bolton publishes a book about the Trump White House, he will have broken the law. Gavino Garay has more.

Trump says ex-adviser Bolton will break the law if he publishes book

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday his former national security adviser John Bolton will have broken the law and face criminal liability if a book he has...
Reuters

Trump ex-adviser Bolton's book to come out June 23 over White House objections

 A book by former White House national security adviser John Bolton will be published June 23 despite attempts by White House lawyers to block release of the...
Reuters

Trump: Former adviser Bolton faces charges if book released

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that his former national security adviser, John Bolton, could face a “criminal problem” if he...
Seattle Times


