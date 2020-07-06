Global  
 

Huawei Waits It Out On Possible UK Ban

Eurasia Review Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Huawei Waits It Out On Possible UK BanBy Samuel Stolton

(EurActiv) -- Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has said it is remaining patient in light of media reports that the UK government is charting a gradual phase-out of its equipment in 5G network infrastructure, which could lead to a blanket ban.

The Sunday Telegraph reported this weekend that a new...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: China warns UK: dropping Huawei will cost you

China warns UK: dropping Huawei will cost you 01:32

 China has warned the UK that barring Huawei from any role in 5G networks there will have painful consequences. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

