Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is In The Hospital With A Possible Infection Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in the hospital with a possible infection.



The high court released a statement Tuesday saying Ginsburg is at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. She was first evaluated Monday night at a Washington, D.C., hospital after experiencing fever and chills.



