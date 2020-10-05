Global  
 

Hurricane Delta? New tropical depression is 'strengthening' and could make landfall in Gulf Coast this week, forecasters say

Monday, 5 October 2020
The newly formed tropical depression, which would be named Delta, could become the 25th named storm in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
 Two tropical systems will affect the Gulf coast this week

