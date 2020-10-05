|
Hurricane Delta? New tropical depression is 'strengthening' and could make landfall in Gulf Coast this week, forecasters say
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
The newly formed tropical depression, which would be named Delta, could become the 25th named storm in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
Tracking the tropics 02:29
Two tropical systems will affect the Gulf coast this week
