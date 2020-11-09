Global  
 

US election: Ivanka Trump to run for President in 2024?

New Zealand Herald Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
US election: Ivanka Trump to run for President in 2024?Win or lose, United States President Donald Trump will be "Republican kingmaker" for 2024, commentators predict, and the candidate could be his adored and ambitious daughter, Ivanka Trump.Trump will be "the central figure in Republican...
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Trump Family Divided: Melania and Jared Urge President Trump to Concede

Trump Family Divided: Melania and Jared Urge President Trump to Concede 01:29

 President Trump’s family, and the nation divided over whether Donald Trump should concede to President-Elect Biden.

Parler 'free speech' app tops charts in wake of Trump defeat

 The self-styled "free speech" application topped US download charts in the wake of the election.
BBC News

Biden announces COVID task force, Trump refuses to concede — election updates

 Trump still says the election isn't over while Putin holds off on congratulations for Biden. The president-election named his COVID-19 advisers.
USATODAY.com
President Donald Trump Is Selling His Personal Helicopter [Video]

President Donald Trump Is Selling His Personal Helicopter

Donald Trump may have lost the U.S. Election but he’s also selling off one of his luxury helicopters. The Sikorsky S76-B is reported to have been used for years by the tycoon. But not since he became president when Presidential Chopper, Marine One, became at his disposal. Canada-based aircraft trading experts Aero asset have listed the chopper, along with U.S. Company Jet Edge partners. No price has been suggested, and interested parties are requested to make an offer. The U.S. Civil Registration code N76DT is reported to be a reference to its owner.

Money raised for Trump's election fights would help cover campaign debt

 At least half of each donation made to the Trump campaign will go toward paying off its campaign debt.
CBS News

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner feuding over election result

 Donald Trump is digging in his heels and refusing to admit defeat following the crushing November 3 election.But reports indicate his family is growing..
New Zealand Herald

US election: What's next for the Trump family after Donald's loss of presidency?

 The Trump presidency was a family affair. And as Donald Trump's star falls, his children find their future uncertain, too.Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared..
New Zealand Herald

Lincoln Project brings viral anti-Trump billboards to Mar-a-Lago this weekend

 The Lincoln Project's Times Square billboards showing Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be floating near Mar-a-Lago this weekend.
USATODAY.com
Ivanka Trump says no to socialism at Miami rally [Video]

Ivanka Trump says no to socialism at Miami rally

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, hit the campaign trail in the key battleground state of Florida on Tuesday (October 27), where she sought to woo undecided voters one week from Election Day.

Mitch McConnell Taking Over COVID Stimulus Talks [Video]

Mitch McConnell Taking Over COVID Stimulus Talks

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly taking the lead on stimulus talks. The White House is sitting the stimulus talks out. Pres. Elect Joe Biden may also leap into the congressional discussions as his transition team kicks into high gear. Democrats and Republicans are still very far apart on spending levels of another stimulus. They are also negotiating the contents of another economic rescue plan.

President-elect Joe Biden faces deep partisan divide in Congress

 One of President-elect Joe Biden's biggest challenges will be to start repairing the relationship between Democrats and Republicans in Congress. He'll also have..
CBS News

Weak Supreme Court case, real dangers for Americans: Will the Affordable Care Act survive?

 Republicans have no alternative to the ACA and a new President Biden can't save it unless Democrats win Senate control in Georgia's January runoffs.
USATODAY.com

Trump Lost the Race. But Republicans Know It’s Still His Party.

 Inside the Zoom salons, Senate-office conversations and 2024 jockeying that will shape the future of the G.O.P.
NYTimes.com

Trump might have lost but his legacy lives on with congressional Republicans

 President Donald Trump may be defeated, but Trumpism -- the political coalition the President built, the allegiance he demanded from his...
Upworthy

Trump's speech was pathetic, but his authoritarianism is still dangerous

 Trump and his MAGA minions would rather salt the earth and assault democracy than accept that he lost the 2020 election.
Business Insider

Robert Reich: Can Biden Heal America When Trump And His Allies Don’t Want It Healed? – OpEd

Robert Reich: Can Biden Heal America When Trump And His Allies Don’t Want It Healed? – OpEd In case you missed the news, Joe Biden was elected president of the United States. With almost all ballots counted, Biden has over 75 million votes and Trump...
Eurasia Review