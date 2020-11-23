Trump campaign cuts ties with attorney Sidney Powell after bizarre election fraud claims
Monday, 23 November 2020
3 hours ago) Powell has made a raft of incorrect claims, including that Georgia’s voting software was created at the behest of late Venezuelan...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
5 hours ago
Business Insider reports the Trump campaign has purged attorney Sidney Powell from its legal team.
Last week, Powell baselessly alleged a global conspiracy to steal the 2020 US presidential election from President Donald Trump.
The conspiracy, Powell claimed, involved hacking voting machines and...
You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team 00:45
