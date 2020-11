Jake Paul knocked Nate Robinson cold in the second round of a bizarre fight on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The YouTuber settled his feud with the NBA star on...

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson ‘the sort of fight where someone gets hurt because of the referee’, says Richie Woodhall as he tells NBA legend you can’t play boxing after knockout Thomas Taylor was on the end of strong criticism for his decision making in Jake Paul’s win against Nate Robinson. In the penultimate fight before Mike Tyson...

talkSPORT 3 hours ago