The Sydney Opera resumed live performances and the city of Melbourne recently hosted the Australian Open tennis tournament with fans (mostly) in attendance. Japan is back to planning the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics, while China focuses on the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. Having been hit by COVID-19 first, Asia is also recovering...Full Article
The Future Of Asia: What A Difference A Year Can Make – Analysis
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Towards A New Technology Foreign Policy Line In Spain And The EU – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Technology and digital policy need to be converted into a single, sole line of foreign policy in both Spain and other EU member..
You might like
More coverage
The Sinicization Of The Uyghurs Post-9/11 – Analysis
**Introduction**
In contemporary times, China, it appears, is mostly brought up in mainstream news for either its rapid..
Eurasia Review