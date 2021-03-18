The Future Of Asia: What A Difference A Year Can Make – Analysis

The Future Of Asia: What A Difference A Year Can Make – Analysis

Eurasia Review

Published

The Sydney Opera resumed live performances and the city of Melbourne recently hosted the Australian Open tennis tournament with fans (mostly) in attendance. Japan is back to planning the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics, while China focuses on the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. Having been hit by COVID-19 first, Asia is also recovering...

Full Article