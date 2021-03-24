Stuck Container Ship Brings Maritime Traffic To Grinding Halt In Suez Canal

A stuck container ship has brought maritime traffic to a grinding halt in Suez Canal. The container ship, operating under the name Ever Given, became lodged in the middle of the Suez Canal on Tuesday, forcing maritime traffic to back up in one of the world’s busiest waterways.
The Panama-flagged container ship was en route...
A stuck container ship has brought maritime traffic to a grinding halt in Suez Canal. The container ship, operating under the name Ever Given, became lodged in the middle of the Suez Canal on Tuesday, forcing maritime traffic to back up in one of the world’s busiest waterways.