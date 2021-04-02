Biden Takes On China – Analysis

"China has . . . an overall goal to become the leading country in the world, the wealthiest country in the world, and the most powerful country in the world. That is not going to happen on my watch." – President Joseph Biden, March 25, 2021.
By Marvin C. Ott*
(FPRI) -- Future historians may well consider President Joseph...
