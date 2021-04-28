Iranian Workersâ€™ Anger On Eve Of International Workersâ€™ Day Is Piling Up â€“ OpEd

Iranian Workersâ€™ Anger On Eve Of International Workersâ€™ Day Is Piling Up â€“ OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

Iran has sold nearly $ 1.4 trillion oil over the past 42 years. But the Iranian regime brought upon Iranian workers more poverty and misery. The inflation rate in Iran is above 65% and there is no prospect for lower prices and inflation rates. The workers' earnings and subsequently their food basket is shrinking more and...

Full Article