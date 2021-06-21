How The CIA Failed America On 9/11 – OpEd

How The CIA Failed America On 9/11 – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

Last month, Washington Post columnist George Will proclaimed, “I would like to see January 6th burned into the American mind as firmly as 9/11 because it was that scale of a shock to the system.” For Conrad Black, George Will “seems to have taken leave of his senses,” and the comparison wasn’t even close.

On Jan....

Full Article