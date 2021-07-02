(RFE/RL) — Belarus’s authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka says he ordered the full closure of the border with Ukraine, citing security reasons, and claimed the authorities had exposed Western-linked “terrorist” sleeper cells, as his regime faces growing international pressure over its brutal crackdown on dissent in...Full Article
Lukashenka Orders Closure Of Belarus-Ukraine Border Amid Growing International Pressure
