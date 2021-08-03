Afghanistan May Be A Bellwether For Saudi-Iranian Rivalry – Analysis

Afghanistan May Be A Bellwether For Saudi-Iranian Rivalry – Analysis

Eurasia Review

Published

Boasting an almost 1,000-kilometer border with Iran and a history of troubled relations between the Iranians and Sunni Muslim militants, including the Taliban, Afghanistan could become a bellwether for the future of the rivalry between the Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia.

Had the United States withdrawn from Afghanistan...

Full Article