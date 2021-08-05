Majority Of Global Public Thinks Recovery Will Take Two Years

A new public opinion poll found, three in four adults believe it will take at least two more years for their country’s economy to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and that businesses and governments are expected to share this responsibility.
The findings are from the latest World Economic Forum/Ipsos market survey of...
A new public opinion poll found, three in four adults believe it will take at least two more years for their country’s economy to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and that businesses and governments are expected to share this responsibility.