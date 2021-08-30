Ed Asner, Mensch – OpEd

Ed Asner died Sunday at the ripe old age of 91. He was a great man. A man of his generation. A mensch. Being a mensch is not a term dispensed lightly. It’s the highest compliment. If there were a higher one, he would merit it.
In the 1980s, I worked for New Jewish Agenda, the first radical national grassroots...
