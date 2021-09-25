Victoria has reported 847 new local cases of Covid-19 one new death.It is the highest ever number of daily infections since the pandemic began for the state, surpassing last year's peak of 725, with new cases slowly closing in on...Full Article
Covid 19 Australia: Victoria records highest number of new cases
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid 19 Australia: Victoria records 1438 new local cases
New Zealand Herald
Victoria has recorded 1438 new locally acquired Covid-19 infections, another daily record, as health authorities warn the state has..
Advertisement
More coverage
Mizoram reports 1,380 new COVID-19 cases
Zee News
Aizwal reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases at 850.
-
Victoria records 950 new local COVID-19 cases as contact tracers switch to text messages
SBS
-
Fifteen deaths from COVID-19 sets daily record for NSW
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Victoria records 950 new local COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths
SBS
-
The Latest: Pakistan to begin vaccinating children 12 and up
SeattlePI.com