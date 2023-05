Both the current and the former president have released messages on social media to commemorate Memorial Day, each marked by clear differences—and not just the use of the caps lock key. While Joe Biden chose to focus on those who had given their lives defending the U.S. and its allies, Trump opted…



#trump #terrorists #quinnipiacuniversity #florida #rondesantis #ssrs #democrat #robertfkennedyjr #ovaloffice #truth