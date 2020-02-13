Congress votes to limit Trump's war powers

Global  

Eight Republican Senators joined all Democrats to pass a war powers resolution limiting military actions in Iran without a vote from Congress.
US Senate votes to limit Trump's war powers against Iran

Rebuking Trump over Iran, US Senate passes measure curbing president's ability to wage war.
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •France 24Zee News



U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit war powers on Iran [Video]U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit war powers on Iran

The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trump&apos;s ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him after a strike against an Iranian military commander and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published

