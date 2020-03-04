Global  

Mike Bloomberg Snags First Win in American Samoa On Super Tuesday, presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg officially won the first contest of his presidential campaign.

With 49.9 percent of the votes, Bloomberg was awarded five of the six delegates belonging to American Samoa.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who was born in American Samoa, was awarded one delegate, having collected 29.3 percent of the votes.

Falling short of the 15 percent threshold needed to claim any delegates were Bernie Sanders with 10.5 percent, Joe Biden with 8.8 percent and Elizabeth Warren with 1.4 percent.

Despite entering Super Tuesday at the bottom of the Democratic pack, Bloomberg has repeatedly reassured his supporters that he does not intend to drop out.

He further emphasized his intent to push forward at a Tuesday night rally in Florida, saying he remained the best candidate to defeat Trump.

Michael Bloomberg, via PBS NewsHour
