Senator Runoff Election

Super tuesday may be over but the race for the senate seat is just heating up.

Former attorney general jeff sessions and former auburn football coach tommy tuberville won the most votes in a crowded republican primary.

Now they will face each other in a runoff election on march 31st.

Jeff sessions and tommy tuberville beat out four other candidates running for the senate seat.

Now it's back to business as the two try to win the official nomination.

Jeff sessions previously held the senate seat before being selected by president donald trump to serve as attorney general.

He's now hoping to win his seat back after resigning at president trump's request.

And the president's support is something his opponent tommy tuberville has in his back pocket.

Despite not being in the president's good graces -- sessions says he's still loyal to trump.

Both men saying they are ready to support the president's agenda if they are voted into office.

Jeff session 0:13 <anyone can say they are for the trump agenda but talk is cheap.

I have fought on the great issues of our day and won.

Tommy tuberville "we're going to finish what president trump started.

We are going to finish what president trump started when he looked at jeff sessions from across the table and said you're fired."

> whoever wins the runoff election will face senator doug jones in the polls in november.

