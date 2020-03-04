Global  

Jeff Sessions Fails To Win Senate Seat Outright

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is heading to a runoff election for his old senate seat.

The former U.S. senator from Alabama failed to win a majority of votes, falling behind former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.
