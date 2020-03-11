Global  

Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus

The Bank of England has cut its main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%.

The central bank said the decision came following the spread of Covid-19, which has seen stock markets and shares plunge around the world.

In a statement, the bank said its role is to help UK businesses and households manage through an economic shock from coronavirus “that could prove sharp and large, but should be temporary”.
