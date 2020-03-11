Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kamal Nath govt in trouble as MLAs reduced to 92, BJP is 107 | Oneindia News

Kamal Nath govt in trouble as MLAs reduced to 92, BJP is 107 | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:17s - Published < > Embed
Kamal Nath govt in trouble as MLAs reduced to 92, BJP is 107 | Oneindia News

Kamal Nath govt in trouble as MLAs reduced to 92, BJP is 107 | Oneindia News

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP; Congress stresses they 'expelled Scindia; Congress claims rebel MLAs reluctant about joining BJP; Shiv Sena says MP virus will not affect Maharashtra; Pakistan air force F-16 jet crashes; EAM S Jaishankar replies on COVID-19, cases in India rise to 60 and more news #JyotiradityaMscindia #KamalnathGovernment #MPGovtCrisis #Coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

padma449

padmakar shetty @pbhushan1 Inevitable trouble for survival of Kamal Nath govt were on the horizon bcas of good no of MLAs backing S… https://t.co/a5LfzmEhQ8 7 hours ago

PavanBa75091167

Pavan Bairagi RT @IndiaToday: #BREAKING: Trouble mounts for #MadhyaPradesh CM Kamal Nath. #ITCard Read More: https://t.co/ibb8tp14Yo https://t.co/lw4vesg… 1 day ago

ChaitanyaPrk

Chaitanya Parkash next will be Rajasthan govt.Madhya Pradesh: Trouble for Kamal Nath government as state Congress faces rebellion… https://t.co/t1vrZciGbb 2 days ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You MP govt crisis: State Congress faces rebellion https://t.co/ZH9vAL78kf 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Cong not what it used to be’: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, slams MP govt [Video]‘Cong not what it used to be’: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, slams MP govt

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit Congress on Tuesday, joined BJP on Wednesday in the national capital. This comes after Scindia's surprise exit from Kamal Nath government. Scindia joined the BJP at an..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 14:52Published

Watch: After quitting Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP [Video]Watch: After quitting Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit Congress on Tuesday, joined BJP on Wednesday in the national capital. This comes after Scindia's surprise exirt from Kamal Nath government. Scindia joined the BJP at an..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.