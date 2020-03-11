Kamal Nath govt in trouble as MLAs reduced to 92, BJP is 107 | Oneindia News
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP; Congress stresses they 'expelled Scindia; Congress claims rebel MLAs reluctant about joining BJP; Shiv Sena says MP virus will not affect Maharashtra; Pakistan air force F-16 jet crashes; EAM S Jaishankar replies on COVID-19, cases in India rise to 60 and more news
Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit Congress on Tuesday, joined BJP on Wednesday in the national capital. This comes after Scindia's surprise exirt from Kamal Nath government. Scindia joined the BJP at an..
