Kamal Nath govt in trouble as MLAs reduced to 92, BJP is 107 | Oneindia News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:17s - Published Kamal Nath govt in trouble as MLAs reduced to 92, BJP is 107 | Oneindia News Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP; Congress stresses they 'expelled Scindia; Congress claims rebel MLAs reluctant about joining BJP; Shiv Sena says MP virus will not affect Maharashtra; Pakistan air force F-16 jet crashes; EAM S Jaishankar replies on COVID-19, cases in India rise to 60 and more news #JyotiradityaMscindia #KamalnathGovernment #MPGovtCrisis #Coronavirus

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this padmakar shetty @pbhushan1 Inevitable trouble for survival of Kamal Nath govt were on the horizon bcas of good no of MLAs backing S… https://t.co/a5LfzmEhQ8 7 hours ago Pavan Bairagi RT @IndiaToday: #BREAKING: Trouble mounts for #MadhyaPradesh CM Kamal Nath. #ITCard Read More: https://t.co/ibb8tp14Yo https://t.co/lw4vesg… 1 day ago Chaitanya Parkash next will be Rajasthan govt.Madhya Pradesh: Trouble for Kamal Nath government as state Congress faces rebellion… https://t.co/t1vrZciGbb 2 days ago Brought to You MP govt crisis: State Congress faces rebellion https://t.co/ZH9vAL78kf 2 days ago