Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, 22 MLAs with him, will MP govt survive? | Oneindia News

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, 22 MLAs with him, will MP govt survive? | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 12:08s - Published < > Embed
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, 22 MLAs with him, will MP govt survive? | Oneindia News

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, 22 MLAs with him, will MP govt survive? | Oneindia News

A day after tendering his resignation to the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on 11th March.

His decision to quit was not entirely unexpected with strained ties between him and Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath causing many public spats.

While Scindia is charting his future course with the BJP, what of the future of the Madhya Pradesh govt which is on the brink of collapse as 22 MLAs have pulled out of the party along with Scindia.

Also will the MP story be repeated in Rajasthan and Maharashtra?

A day after tendering his resignation to the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on 11th March.

His decision to quit was not entirely unexpected with strained ties between him and Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath causing many public spats.

While Scindia is charting his future course with the BJP, what of the future of the Madhya Pradesh govt which is on the brink of collapse as 22 MLAs have pulled out of the party along with Scindia.

Also will the MP story be repeated in Rajasthan and Maharashtra?

#JyotiradityaMscindia #KamalnathGovernment #MPGovtCrisis
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BJP attempting to poach MLAs, but Congress govt in MP completely secure: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday accused the BJP of orchestrating a move to...
IndiaTimes - Published

Kamal Nath govt in crisis? Scindia and 17 Cong MLAs 'untraceable'

In a curious development amid reports of infighting in the Madhya Pradesh Congress and allegations of...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kpsc53

केंद्र पाल सिंह चौहान 🇮🇳 RT @NewIndianXpress: With #JyotiradityaMScindia joining BJP, the party is confident of forming the govt in #MadhyaPradesh as 22 MLAs Scindi… 2 minutes ago

26rose1

Antony Idhaya Amalan_L RT @Kodungolan737: Seems the deal is done and closed. If some Scindia loyal MLAs play traunt, Governors Rule may be imposed till the number… 1 hour ago

Avyukta__

Mayur Shah @ShashiTharoor @SandeepDikshit 1 down, few to go. By 2021 end.. Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Jyotiraditya Scin… https://t.co/vrL5OXu0Og 2 hours ago

Dibyend48970765

Dibyendu #Congress said that #BJP is now in serious business of poaching, abducting MLAs, and has fine-tuned the art of stea… https://t.co/uIv3Of1jU7 3 hours ago

samarjeet_n

SAMARJEET NARAYAN RT @samarjeet_n: Scindia joins BJP; Congress and BJP MLAs sent to resorts https://t.co/Ga0Ofjad7h 3 hours ago

TheQuint

The Quint #Video | The resignation of #JyotiradityaMScindia followed by the resignations of 22 MLAs loyal to him, has pushed… https://t.co/Hg5sopnLWS 3 hours ago

newsclickin

NewsClick Congress said that BJP is now in serious business of poaching, abducting MLAs, and has fine-tuned the art of steali… https://t.co/Un94ELTfUY 3 hours ago

thorat_yuvraj

Yuvraj T RT @fpjindia: '@BJP4India is seriously involved in poaching MLAs...': As @JM_Scindia joins BJP, #Congress holds party briefing #MadhyaPra… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cong Mp [Video]Cong Mp

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lashed out at Jyotiraditya Scindia calling him an opportunist for joining the BJP. He said that such people should have left the party earlier and accused the BJP..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:20Published

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls Jyotiraditya Scindia an 'opportunist'| Oneindia News [Video]Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls Jyotiraditya Scindia an 'opportunist'| Oneindia News

After Jyotiraditya Scindia's dramatic exit from the Congress party and the resignations of 22 MLAs upsetting the maths for the MP govt, Rajasthan is being viewed as the next state to see possible..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.