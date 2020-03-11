Global  

Democratic Presidential Candidates Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled primary election night rallies on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, both campaigns were following guidance from public officials over the coronavirus outbreak.

The Democratic party has also said the next debate between the Biden and Sanders would have no audience.

The race for the presidential nomination has narrowed to a 2-way contest between Biden and Sanders.
