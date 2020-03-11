Global  

Sanders Vows To Stay In The Race

Bernie Sanders had another tough night at the polls.

He is facing a steep path to regaining a delegate lead for the Democratic nomination.

However, according to Business Insider, Sanders isn't going anywhere.

Sanders was adamant Wednesday that he's staying in the race.

On Sunday evening Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden will debate one-on-one.

Sanders insists he would back whichever Democrat has a plurality of delegates.

