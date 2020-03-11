Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sanders stays in White House race

Sanders stays in White House race

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Sanders stays in White House race

Sanders stays in White House race

Democratic U.S. presidential contender Bernie Sanders will stay in the White House race despite suffering a series of sweeping losses to front-runner Joe Biden, saying on Wednesday he looked forward to a debate with the former vice president next week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders to stay in White House race despite Biden victories: Washington Post

Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders plans to stay in the White House race despite...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaJapan Today


Elizabeth Warren to drop out of White House race

Elizabeth Warren to drop out of White House raceUS Senator Elizabeth Warren is to tell staff she is ending her campaign, according to a source...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Sanders stays in White House race despite sweeping Biden victories https://t.co/uopVT2K0Ll 11 minutes ago

RevivedOziach

Oziach RT @josephax: Update: Sanders stays in race despite sweeping Biden wins, arguing he is winning both the ideological and generational debate… 14 minutes ago

KenFeltman

Ken Feltman Sanders stays in White House race despite sweeping Biden victories. #BernieSanders #JoeBiden #Democrats… https://t.co/QQ6EXiiPLl 15 minutes ago

moomblr

moomblr 〄 Sanders stays in White House race despite sweeping Biden victories https://t.co/TvojvXSozU 17 minutes ago

sammart01

Sam Martin RT @STcom: Bernie Sanders stays in White House race despite sweeping Joe Biden victories https://t.co/nKAVcecua4 24 minutes ago

STForeignDesk

ST Foreign Desk Bernie Sanders stays in White House race despite sweeping Joe Biden victories https://t.co/C3vkqHlNfX 26 minutes ago

NewMailNG

NEW-MAIL NG Sanders stays in White House race despite sweeping Biden victories https://t.co/8JDwtSAGt2 https://t.co/7ZPS7C04HX 27 minutes ago

NewMailNG

NEW-MAIL NG Sanders stays in White House race despite sweeping Biden victories - https://t.co/goyPmG5BMW 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Burns Out [Video]Bernie Burns Out

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) faces a tough rough ahead in the race for the White House after not doing well in the Michigan primary.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:21Published

Biden scores big wins in Michigan, three other states [Video]Biden scores big wins in Michigan, three other states

Joe Biden scored decisive primary victories in Michigan and three other states on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the Democratic Party&apos;s presidential nomination and casting doubt on the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.