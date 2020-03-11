Sanders stays in White House race 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:02s - Published Sanders stays in White House race Democratic U.S. presidential contender Bernie Sanders will stay in the White House race despite suffering a series of sweeping losses to front-runner Joe Biden, saying on Wednesday he looked forward to a debate with the former vice president next week.

