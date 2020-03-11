Coronavirus 10x more deadly than flu: Fauci

Global  

Anthony Fauci, head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told a congressional hearing on Wednesday, &quot;The flu has a mortality of 0.1 percent.

This has a mortality of ten times that.

That&apos;s the reason why I want to emphasize that we have to stay ahead of the game in preventing this.&quot; Jillian Kitchener has more.
