Three counties issue stay-at-home order

Starting Tuesday, March 24, residents in Jackson County, Johnson County and Wyandotte County will be under a stay-at-home order.

ALERT NOW CANCELLED.NOW AT TEN ... STAYINGHOME....STAYING SAFE.....METRO LEADERS SAY, IT'STIME TO TAKE THE SPREADOF THE CORONAVIRUSSERIOUSLY....Mayor Quinton Lucas / KansasCity,MO"We thought it was important forall ofus throughout the region to makesure that folks understood andrecognized how important it wasforus to continue to maintain someofthe social distancing directivesthatwe've seen, but also frankly tohavewhat is closer to a shutdown ofbasicactivities."THE CITY OF KANSAS CITY.JACKSON COUNTY.JOHNSON COUNTY ANDWYANDOTTE COUNTY.THE ENTIRE METRO AREA-- WILL SOON BE UNDER ASTAY-AT HOME ORDERSTARTING TUESDAY.BUT WHAT EXACTLY DOESTHAT MEAN FOR YOU ANDOUR LOCAL BUSINESSES --AND HOW LONG WILL ITLAST?41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON TALKED WITHKANSAS CITY'S MAYOR,AND GOT ANSWERS.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGTHE STAY AT HOME ORDERWILL RUN THROUGH APRIL24 - ALTHOUGH Kansas CityMAYOR QUINTON LUCASSAYS HE'LL REEVALUATETHINGS BEFORE THEN.WITH THE ORDER - PEOPLEin Jackson, Wyandotte andJohnson Counties AREDIRECTED TO STAY ATHOME - EXCEPT FORESSENTIAL NEEDS.ESSENTIAL BUSINESSESWILL REMAIN OPENDURING THIS TIME.THOSE INCLUDE CRITICALGOVERNMENTALSERVICES,INFRASTRUCTUREPROJECTS, CHILDCARE,HEALTH CARE,PHARMACIES ANDGROCERY STORES.Also: gas stations, banks,hardware stores andtransportation providers.RESTAURANTS WILL STILLBE ALLOWED TO DODELIVERY AND CARRYOUT -but dining rooms in the metromust close if they haven'talready.We asked about enforcementand the MAYOR told usviolations will be consideredmisdemeanor offences andcould result in jail time or a500-dollar fine.He said THIS IS NEEDED TOSTOP THE SPREAD OFCORONAVIRUS - BUT DOESNOT WANT THE PUBLIC TOPANIC.MAYOR QUINTON LUCAS / KansasCity, MO"There is no reason to go outand run out all the grocerystores, to hoard toilet paper,to do any of that type ofactivity.

Our supply chains aregood in this country, oursupply chains continue to begood, you can continue to goto the grocery store, continueto take are of necessities, takecare of your family, take careof close personalacquaintances.

If you're theone who checks on the nicelady next door, right, these arethe sorts of things that we'llstill allow you to do."AS PART OF THIS ORDER -Schools on the MISSOURIside of the metro WILLREMAIN CLOSED THROUGHAPRIL 24TH.Parks will stay open andfamilies can go outside aslong as they maintain socialdistancing.REPORTING IN Kansas Ci




