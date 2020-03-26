US Weekly Jobless Claims
Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million The Labor Department released
the shattering numbers on Thursday.
Jobless claims had been
as low as 282,000 the previous week.
3.28 million jobless claims for
last week is more than double the
1.5 million new claims that analysts were expecting.
To put the numbers in perspective,
jobless claims during the peak of the
Great Recession in March of 2009 hit 665,000.
The previous record-breaking
week for jobless claims occurred in
Oct.
1982.
The record set then was 695,000.
The chairman of the Federal Reserve,
Jerome Powell, addressed the jobless crisis in
an interview Thursday morning on NBC's 'Today' show.
Jerome Powell, Fed Reserve, via CNBC Jerome Powell, Fed Reserve, via CNBC