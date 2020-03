New COVID-19 Testing Center Opening Up In Burlington County now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:32s - Published Alecia Reid reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New COVID-19 Testing Center Opening Up In Burlington County SOME VIRTUAL SETTING TO MAKESURE THEY GET THE APPROVAL OFTHIS MONEY DONE AS QUICKLY ASPOSSIBLE.WE'LL STAY ON TOP OF THIS ANDALSO BRING YOU THE VERY LATESTFROM A 1 O'CLOCK PRESSCONFERENCE WITH THE MAYOR ANDHEALTH OFFICIALS AS TO WHERETHE CITY STANDS IN TERMS OFTHE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.THAT'S THE LATEST FOR NOWREPORTING LIVE NATASHA BROWNCBS3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS."NATASHA THANK YOU.NOW TO NEW JERSEY A NEWTESTING SITE IS ABOUT TO OPENIN BURLINGTON COUNTY WHERERESIDENTS WILL BE ABLE TO GETTESTED.ALYCIA REID CONTINUES OURCOVERAGE.Reporter: THIS TESTINGSITE WILL BE OPENING WITHINTHE NEXT HOUR AND WE WERE ABLETO GET INSIDE TO SEE EXACTLYWHAT WILL BE HAPPENING AND ALLTHIS COMES AFTER NEWS OF 10NEW POSITIVE CASES HERE INBURLINGTON COUNTY PLUS THREEPEOPLE THAT DIED WHO WERESTAYING AT THE LOWER BROOKREHABILITATION CENTER PASSINGAWAY FROM COVID-19.NOW ALL EMPLOYEES AT THENURSING HOME ARE BEING CHECKEDFOR SYMPTOMS ON THEIR WAY INAND OUT OF WORK EVERY DAY.THE FACILITY IS ALSO GOINGTHROUGH A DEEP CLEANINGPROCESS.





