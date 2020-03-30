Madison County has 42 cases of coronavirus

The number of coronavirus cases in Madison County has increased to 42 as of Monday morning.

((fullscreen)) patients tested: 317 pending tests: 99 negative tests: 176 for more information... and if you think you have coronavirus symptoms... you're urged to call the upstate university hospital's covid-19 triage line at 315-464-3979 ((on cam)) the

(year-to-date(... the county health department website shows there are 42 confirmed cases.