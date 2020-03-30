Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Madison County has 42 cases of coronavirus

Madison County has 42 cases of coronavirus

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Madison County has 42 cases of coronavirus

Madison County has 42 cases of coronavirus

The number of coronavirus cases in Madison County has increased to 42 as of Monday morning.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Madison County has 42 cases of coronavirus

(year-to-date(... the county health department website shows there are 42 confirmed cases.

((fullscreen)) patients tested: 317 pending tests: 99 negative tests: 176 for more information... and if you think you have coronavirus symptoms... you're urged to call the upstate university hospital's covid-19 triage line at 315-464-3979 ((on cam)) the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Madison_LaBerge

Madison LaBerge #COVID19 numbers in #Arizona for 3/30 from @AZDHS: ➡️ 1157 positive cases of the #coronavirus. ➡️ 20 deaths. ➡️ 69… https://t.co/jTxjFGPnMX 35 minutes ago

KendelaBastide

Ken de la Bastide RT @AnneMarieWTHR: Today: 273 more Hoosiers test positive for COVID19. Now 1,786 total cases. To date, 11,658 tests have been reported. Mar… 2 hours ago

AnneMarieWTHR

Anne Marie Tiernon Today: 273 more Hoosiers test positive for COVID19. Now 1,786 total cases. To date, 11,658 tests have been reported… https://t.co/1jFZyGqkKb 3 hours ago

RiverBenderNews

RiverBender.com Madison County now reports 12 cases of COVID-19. St. Clair County has reported 31 cases of coronavirus. https://t.co/p1CXsvp54x 3 hours ago

EdGlenTodayNews

EdGlenTodayNews Madison County now reports 12 cases of COVID-19. St. Clair County has reported 31 cases of coronavirus. https://t.co/HS3FVmpeLM 5 hours ago

jagp2201

Alejo Gomez RT @WiStateJournal: Public Health officials reported a total of 179 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the county as of 8:30 a.m. Su… 17 hours ago

RandyRosanbalm

Randy Rosanbalm RT @TaylorSixRR: There are no new positive lab cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday, March 29 according to the Madison County Health Dept.… 18 hours ago

ks070208

K. Schill RT @MayorOfMadison: This is a crucial and challenging time in our response to COVID-19, as confirmed cases continue to rise. We’re asking y… 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.