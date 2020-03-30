Global  

New York City Mayor Death Toll Will Rise If City Doesn't Receive Medical Supplies

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asked the Trump administration for more medical supplies.

According to Reuters, he said the death toll would continue to rise if the city did not receive any help.

De Blasio said: “There’s a danger we start to lose lives that could have been saved.” New York state accounts for almost half of the country’s 141,883 cases and more than a third of its 2,477 deaths.

A makeshift field hospital with 68 beds is being constructed in New York’s Central Park.

