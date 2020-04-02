Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to ramp up coronavirus testing and ensure more protection for NHS staff.

Universal Credit applications have soared, with almost one million applications in the last two weeks.

UN Climate Talks have been postponed to 2021 due to the outbreak and Wimbledon has been cancelled.

