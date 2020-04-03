Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Global  

The global number of coronavirus cases has reached over a million.

The UK will aim to carry out 100,000 tests a day by the end of April, as the health secretary waves 13.4 billion pounds of historic debt held by NHS trusts.

A refugee camp in Greece is under quarantine with 20 of its residents testing positive and nearly 7 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in the US.

