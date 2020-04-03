Boris Johnson to remain in self-isolation as still experiencing coronavirus symptoms

Boris Johnson has said that he will remain in self-isolation, having tested positive for coronavirus last week.

In a video on social media, the Prime Minister said: “In my own case, although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature.

“And so in accordance with Government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes.

“But we’re working clearly the whole time on our programme to defeat the virus.

You’ll have seen the big announcement yesterday about 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month.”