Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Cases Hit 1 Million Worldwide

Coronavirus Cases Hit 1 Million Worldwide

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Cases Hit 1 Million Worldwide

Coronavirus Cases Hit 1 Million Worldwide

The world reached two somber milestones this Thursday.

There have now been more than 1 million reported cases of covid-19, the pandemic disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the reported death toll climbed past 50,000.

Both numbers undersell the damage that covid-19 has wrought… Read more...

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

giselessecret

VILLAIN DIARY RT @metalheadjs: Worldwide there are just over 1.2 million cases of coronavirus and more than 65,000 deaths. ⁦@giselessecret⁩ https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

Forbes1956

Debbie Lee aka Fairy Godmother RT @NoelDavila: Global #coronavirus cases hit 1 million, doubling in a week as deaths top 50,000 from @CNBC https://t.co/HjWyu6DRKm 3 minutes ago

dubose_clyde

Clyde Skywalker RT @MaracleMan: 250,000+ total recoveries from the coronavirus pandemic! A quarter million cases have recovered from COVID-19 and the recov… 3 minutes ago

metalheadjs

Jesse C Leyendecker Worldwide there are just over 1.2 million cases of coronavirus and more than 65,000 deaths. ⁦@giselessecret⁩ https://t.co/W7bJhoWq02 5 minutes ago

ElenaAlvarezDel

Ele Alvarez RT @TwitterMoments: Here is the latest on the global coronavirus situation: 📰 Cases worldwide exceed 1.2 million with over 65,000 fatalitie… 5 minutes ago

lesismore333

Judi Jones RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Worldwide coronavirus cases reach 1.2 million 15 minutes ago

lizstinson1

Liz Stinson RT @ProfPCDoherty: Terrific initiative by Dan Andrews to buy hotel rooms for health care workers so they don't have to worry re infecting t… 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.