Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized for tests.

Sunday, Downing Street said Johnson's admission was a 'precautionary step.'

According to Reuters, Johnson was showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the serious illness.

On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

Statement, Downing Street Johnson went into isolation in an apartment in Downing Street.

Friday, he said he was staying there as he still had a high temperature.

The prime minister’s doctors considered it sensible for him to be seen in person.

