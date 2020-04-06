Boris Johnson Admitted to the Hospital While Continuing His Battle Against Coronavirus Symptoms

Lauren RT @rcmoya84: Boris Johnson getting admitted to hospital because he refused basic social distancing early on, Matt Hancock being visibly ve… 3 seconds ago

The Scotsman How long does #coronavirus last? https://t.co/KI4hBIAvVt 10 seconds ago

David Cutts #FBPE This man should be in bed not in charge.https://t.co/zJBa1ibNwr 15 seconds ago

Stop touching your face, Justin RT @JamesMelville: Not good. Boris Johnson is now receiving oxygen treatment for Coronavirus. https://t.co/v6srQ3x9ag 18 seconds ago

🌱💧Mark Plackett ♻ RT @kevinpurcell: Move follows rumours that prime minister’s condition had been worsening After 10 days with a fever I wonder if he has dy… 20 seconds ago

Christine Marie RT @kylegriffin1: LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says he's been admitted to the hospital suffering from coronavirus… 25 seconds ago

Isuph JT RT @cnni: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in charge of the British government from hospital, one of his government ministers says.… 29 seconds ago